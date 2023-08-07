Royce & Associates LP Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Buckle Stock Up 0.8 %

Buckle stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Buckle’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.