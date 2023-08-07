FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of FIGS opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 114,328 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $950,065.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,790.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 114,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $950,065.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,790.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,473 shares of company stock worth $4,142,878. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

