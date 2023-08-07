B. Riley Trims Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Target Price to $14.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CLDT opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Insider Activity at Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

