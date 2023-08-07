Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $195.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $182.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.01. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,054. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

