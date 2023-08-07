Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRX. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.27.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 101.26% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

