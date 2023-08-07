Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $145.57 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

