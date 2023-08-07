Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,827 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $37.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PPBI. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

