Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $24.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.39 on Monday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 24.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after acquiring an additional 223,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 258.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.