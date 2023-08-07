FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.03 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.23.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,613,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,091.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $55,523.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,091.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,261 shares of company stock valued at $243,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

