Piper Sandler Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $92.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $81.24 on Monday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

