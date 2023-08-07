Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

BIO opened at $400.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

