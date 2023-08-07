Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTVA. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.18.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. Corteva has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 35.8% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,700,000 after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Corteva by 9.7% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,348,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,290,000 after buying an additional 118,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.