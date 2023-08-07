50,000 Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.94 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

