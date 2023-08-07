Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.00 million-$126.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.08 million.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $802.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

