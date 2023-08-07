Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
