Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,230 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $179.72 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.62 and its 200 day moving average is $180.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

