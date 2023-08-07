Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $845.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $806.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $892.03.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

