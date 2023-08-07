Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 146.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 436,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 241,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 284,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 116,094 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

CMDY opened at $51.80 on Monday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

