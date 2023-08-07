Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $160,068,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,715,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after purchasing an additional 410,403 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

AZTA stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

