The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $168.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

