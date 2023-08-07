Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,904 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Alexander’s worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 172.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALX opened at $189.98 on Monday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $260.65. The firm has a market cap of $970.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.

