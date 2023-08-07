ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ESAB worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESAB by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after buying an additional 365,109 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 76.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

Insider Activity at ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESAB opened at $71.16 on Monday. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

