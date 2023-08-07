Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,221 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of IIIN opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $33.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

