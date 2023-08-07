Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 228,746 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,870,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,746 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.14% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

