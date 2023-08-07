Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,801 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

TRN stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading

