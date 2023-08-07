Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,858 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Visteon worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of VC stock opened at $147.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

