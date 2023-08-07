Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Natera by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Natera by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 65,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $51.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,319,868.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,915 shares of company stock worth $1,530,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

