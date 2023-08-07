Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 504,071 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 2,139.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.96% of Mativ worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,147,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,097,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,905,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $962.44 million, a P/E ratio of -103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -941.12%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.