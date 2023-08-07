Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 568,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 103,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.