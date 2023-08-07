Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Yext worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 408.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $9.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

