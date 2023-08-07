Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

