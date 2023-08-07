Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 39,320 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $32.11 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $321.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northwest Pipe Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.