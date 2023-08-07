Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.66% of Veracyte worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,409,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,523,000 after purchasing an additional 108,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,295,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 230,671 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.55 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,432 shares of company stock worth $500,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.