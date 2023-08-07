Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.72% of H&E Equipment Services worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after buying an additional 69,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,690,000 after purchasing an additional 309,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEES has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.