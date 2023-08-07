Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $11.25 Million in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,221,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,744.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -380.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.