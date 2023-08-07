PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,449 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.24 million. PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

