Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $263,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,849,000 after buying an additional 189,986 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,655,000 after buying an additional 130,734 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $342.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.65. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

