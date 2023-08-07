Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Qiagen worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

