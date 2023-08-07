Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 704.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,577 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

BNL stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 125.84%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

