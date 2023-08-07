Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Sirius XM worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

