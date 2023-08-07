Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.75 Million Holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,989 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 57.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 237,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

