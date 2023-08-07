Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,131 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

