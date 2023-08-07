Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,273 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after purchasing an additional 264,225 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $152.94 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

