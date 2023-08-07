Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,551 shares of company stock worth $7,126,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

