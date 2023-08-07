Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.