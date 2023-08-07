Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

