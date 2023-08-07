Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

