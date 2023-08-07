Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,782 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE IRT opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.