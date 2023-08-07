Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ziff Davis worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $68.73 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

