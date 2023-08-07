Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

Celsius Trading Up 0.7 %

CELH stock opened at $143.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.32. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,176 shares of company stock valued at $52,736,563. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.